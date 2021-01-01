Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Cairo, Egypt for hire
Ahmed Alsagheer
Cairo, Egypt
About Ahmed Alsagheer
A motion graphics artist based in Cairo. I work as an animator for Jelllow Studio.
Work History
-
Animator @ Jelllow Studio
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- typography
ِAshraf OmranPro
Cairo, Egypt • $20 (USD) per hour
About ِAshraf Omran
I'm Ashraf, a Product designer & Micro-Interaction currently based in Cairo. As a Middle-eastern Egyptian native, Pharaoh, Islamic and Arab Culture has always been a circling source of inspiration for my work.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Digital Layers
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- animations
- branding
- icon
- micro interactions
- motion graphics
- prints design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
amera gaballa
cairo ,egypt
About amera gaballa
Designer and Illustrator
Work History
-
senior illustrator @ smaat co
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
faculty of applied arts
bachelor
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- liquid animation
- logo
- packaging
- storyboarding