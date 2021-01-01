Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Cairo, Egypt for hire

Hams

Cairo, Egypt

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • motion graphics
Ahmed Alsagheer

Cairo, Egypt

About Ahmed Alsagheer

A motion graphics artist based in Cairo. I work as an animator for Jelllow Studio.

Work History

  • Animator @ Jelllow Studio

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • typography
ِAshraf Omran

Pro

Cairo, Egypt $20 (USD) per hour

About ِAshraf Omran

I'm Ashraf, a Product designer & Micro-Interaction currently based in Cairo. As a Middle-eastern Egyptian native, Pharaoh, Islamic and Arab Culture has always been a circling source of inspiration for my work.

Work History

  • Product designer @ Digital Layers

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • animations
  • branding
  • icon
  • micro interactions
  • motion graphics
  • prints design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
amera gaballa

cairo ,egypt

About amera gaballa

Designer and Illustrator

Work History

  • senior illustrator @ smaat co

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • faculty of applied arts

    bachelor

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • liquid animation
  • logo
  • packaging
  • storyboarding
