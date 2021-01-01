Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Brooklyn, NY for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Brooklyn, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
SynchronizedAgency
New York, USA
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
Bogdan NikitinPro
New York City, NY • $80 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- UX Design
- animation
- fintech
- illustration
- ios design
- mobile app
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- product design
- prototype
- responsive design
- user research
- visual identity design
- web design
Spencer GaborPro
New York, New York
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- graphic design
- illustration
Tsuriel ☰
Brooklyn, NY • $90 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Motion Designer @ mllnnl
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- line art
- logo
- motion graphics
- photography