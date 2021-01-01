Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Bristol, United Kingdom for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Bristol, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jed WhippeyPro
Bristol • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer @ Siege Media
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Bath Spa
FDA Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- branding identity
- design design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
Marta Azaña
Bristol
About Marta Azaña
Freelance motion designer and outdoors lover
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- motion graphics
Flávia MayerPro
Bristol
About Flávia Mayer
Visual designer @Biteable 🍀
Illustrating feelings @flatteringdesign 🌻
Latina illustrator & designer | Available for commissions
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- editorial
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering