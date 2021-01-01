Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Boston, MA for hire
Kirk! WallacePro
Boston, MA • $125 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Wagepoint
2012 - 2016
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Fitchburg State University
BA Computer Science
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- animation
- brand illustration
- branding illustration
- character design
- character illustration
- icon
- illustration
- illustration system
- mascot
- vector
- vector graphics
- visual identity
- whimsical
Cole TownsendPro
Boston, MA • $100 (USD) per hour
About Cole Townsend
Design @robinpowered. Focused on providing thoughtful cross-platform solutions.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Robin Powered
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- animation
- css
- design
- framerjs
- html
- reactjs
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
ted pioliPro
Boston • $50 (USD) per hour
About ted pioli
Designer of brands and experiences.
Illustration profile @StrangeFolks
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- design thinking
- identity systems
- journey mapping
- mobile
- prototype
- ui
- usability testing
- ux
- web design
Erik WeikertPro
Boston, MA • $125 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Pilot
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Fitchburg State College
B.A. Communications Media
2010
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- packaging
- typography
- ui
- web design