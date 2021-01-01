Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Boise, ID for Hire
Brad WoodardPro
Boise, ID • $100 (USD) per hour
About Brad Woodard
Illustrator • Graphic Designer • Co-Founder of Brave the Woods
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ Brave the Woods
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
BYU-Idaho
BFA - Graphic Design
2011
Skills
- advertising
- branding
- childrens books
- editorial design
- illustration
- lettering
- packaging
Jared Slyter
Boise, ID • $85 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding
- editorial design
- illustration
- logo
Nica Lorber
Boise, ID • $125 (USD) per hour
About Nica Lorber
designer / ux-er / digital strategist / critter painter / mountain biker / salt eater
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Chapter Three
2009 - 2016
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
San Francisco State University
Animation
2020
Skills
- content strategy
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- information architecture
- responsive design
- strategy
- ui
- usability testing
- ux
- web design
Danny DuplexPro
Boise, ID • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Boise State University
BFA in Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- branding
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- typography