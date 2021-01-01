Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Bogotá, Colombia for Hire

Miguel Ángel Avila

Bogotá

Product Designer at Rappi. I have fun drawing, creating strange creatures and designing for the humans.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • character design
  • design
  • drawing
  • icon
  • illustration
  • painting
  • ui
  • vector graphics
JH☻NNY NÚÑEZ

Colombian based in Rusia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • product design
Kike Pulido

Bogotá, Colombia $100 (USD) per hour

i animate, i draw , i whistle songs

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • cel animation
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • vfx
Juan Fer ☄️

Pro

Bogotá, Colombia $20 (USD) per hour

UX Designer

Work History

  • Sr. UX Designer @ Yellowpepper

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • microinteractions
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
