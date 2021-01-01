Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Berlin, Germany for hire

Nikita Melnikov

Berlin $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 3d
  • 3d animation
  • 3d artist
  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • character animation
  • isometric
  • logo animation
  • motion graphics
Konstantin Datz

Berlin $75 (USD) per hour

About Konstantin Datz

Interface- Icon- and Graphicdesigner living in Berlin, Germany

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • FHP Potsdam

    Bachelor

    2018

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d visualization
  • icon
  • interaface design
  • rendering
  • ui
  • ux
OtherPeter

Berlin $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Motion designer @ Parasol Island

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • illustration
Niclas Ernst

Berlin $100 (USD) per hour

About Niclas Ernst

I'm a designer and entrepreneur from Frankfurt am Main, now living and working out of my studio in Berlin. I enjoy things that just work and bring joy – and I carry that over to the companies and startups whom I've helped designing business outcomes.

Before, I've worked with renowned clients including Coca-Cola, Allianz and Deutsche Vermögensberatung together with my friends at Fintory near Düsseldorf.

I'm now in Berlin working on mobile and desktop apps, web-apps, websites and more. You have an interesting idea? Let's chat. I'm available for freelance projects.

Work History

  • Freelance Product Designer @ Donut

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • high school

    Dropped out

    2016

Skills

  • android
  • data visualization
  • data-heavy
  • design
  • enterprise software
  • finance
  • fintech
  • ios
  • mobile
  • product design
  • user experience design
