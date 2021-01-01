Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Belfast, United Kingdom for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Belfast, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Inga HamptonPro
Belfast • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Cue Calendar
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d game art
- animation
- design
- game design
- illustration
- ui design
Linda Coulter
Belfast, Northern Ireland
About Linda Coulter
Illustrator and constant doodler based in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- character design
- illustration
Hannah Sharp
Belfast
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Kainos
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University of Ulster
Interaction Design BDes (Hons)
2020
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- ui
- ux
Inkbot DesignPro
Belfast, Northern Ireland • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Dundee
B.A. (Hons) Illustratio
2005
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- branding strategy
- graphic design
- logo
- logo design
- logos and branding
- marketing
- web design