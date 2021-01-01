Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Barranquilla, Colombia for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Barranquilla, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mario Rocchi
Barranquilla, Colombia • $40 (USD) per hour
About Mario Rocchi
Creating great experiences for people at @Toptal.
Let's work together!
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Venturit
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Rafael Olivo D.
Barranquilla, Colombia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding identity
- cartoon
- icon designer
- illustration
- vector illustrator
Angel Rodriguez
Barranquilla, Colombia
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- branding identity
- illustration
- logo and branding
- motion graphics
Alejandro HerreñoPro
Barranquilla - Colombia • $25 (USD) per hour
About Alejandro Herreño
Senior UI / UX Designer
Hello! I am a passionate User interface Designer of Mobile and Web Application.
Do you have a project in mind?
Lets talk
Work History
-
UI Tutor @ Dext CO
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universidad Autonoma del caribe
Graphic design professional
2017
Skills
- design
- prototype
- sketch
- sketching
- ui
- ux
- wireframe