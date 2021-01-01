Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Barcelona, Spain for hire
Lorena GPro
Barcelona
About Lorena G
Freelance illustrator & graphic designer ✌️
I love geometric shapes, vivid colors and tuna makis.
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- 3d illustration
- abstract
- character illustration
- color
- colorful
- flat design
- flat illustration
- geometric
- illustration
- minimal
StanPro
Barcelona, Spain • $150 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Project Lead @ MUV
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- analytics
- animation
- appdesign
- ecommerce
- graphic design
- growth marketing
- illlustration
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- product design
- product strategy
- social media strategy
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
David Felipe V
Barcelona
About David Felipe V
UI Designer from Barcelona
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app
- mobile
- motion
- motion graphics
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
Lina BoPro
Barcelona, Spain
About Lina Bo
Illustrator
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Toptal
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Design University Russia
Graphic Designer
2010
Skills
- branding
- character design
- illustration
- vector graphics