Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Bangkok, Thailand for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Bangkok, Thailand on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
ANGKRITTHPro
Bangkok, Thailand • $15 (USD) per hour
About ANGKRITTH
Illustrator, Digital Creator and Pingpong Player.
Living and working in Cabin's
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- character design
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- ping pong
- ui
- web design
n2n44Pro
bangkok, thailand
About n2n44
16+ year-long experience as a designer
freelancer for many years
marketplace runner for 6+ years
thanks to my over 1K followers :)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- badges
- birthday invite
- business card design
- cd artwork
- covers
- flyer design
- graphic design
- invitation
- logo
- poster design
- signboards
- templates
- web covers and sliders
- wish card
foRAPro
Bangkok, Thailand
About foRA
Designer with overall 5+ years of experience.
My main goal is to make users a little happier from interacting with my interfaces. At the same time, interfaces should solve business problems. I try to make great products through UX and business/user research.
Main responsibilities Research, UX & UI design, Motion Design.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- human-centered design
- motiondesign
- user research
- uxdesign
Saurav BiswasPro
Bangkok • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ United Nations
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
University Of Dhaka
BFA
2015
Skills
- illustration
- ui
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design