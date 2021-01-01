Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Bangalore, India for hire

Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Bangalore, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
DStudio®

DStudio®

Pro

Global

Message

About DStudio®

Mobile App Design, Dashboard Design, Website / Landing Page Design, Product Designing, User Experience, Interaction Design.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • conceptual design
  • creative direction
  • dashboard
  • design process
  • design thinking
  • freelance
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • mobile ux
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux strategy
  • uxdesign
  • web applications
Message
Surja Sen Das Raj

Surja Sen Das Raj

Pro

Global $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UX Director @ Ofspace, Bangladesh

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Metropolitan University

    Bachelor in computer science engineering

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • design systems
  • freelance
  • health industry
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • iphone apps
  • landing page
  • landingpage
  • mobile app design
  • real estate
  • real estate industry
  • travel industry
Message
Rahul Chakraborty

Rahul Chakraborty

Pro

Bangalore,India $48 (USD) per hour

Message

About Rahul Chakraborty

Interaction Designer at Google Assistant | Crafting unique Product experiences | Previously at Swiggy, Flipkart, Headout Inc.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Swiggy

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • aesthetics
  • digital experience
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web typography
Message
Nurency

Nurency

Pro

Global $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android design
  • branding identity
  • ios design
  • logo and branding
  • material
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message