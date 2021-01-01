Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Austin, TX for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Austin, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Erik Binggeser
Austin, TX • $57 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- gifs
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- photography
- riding bikes
Terran WashingtonPro
austin texas • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer/illustrator @ indeed.com
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Kent State University
BFA
2012
Skills
- designer
- fro picker
- illustration
- screen printer
- typography
Brandon TerminiPro
Austin, TX • $150 (USD) per hour
About Brandon Termini
Creative Design Partner at Handsome
Work History
-
Creative Design Parnter @ Handsome
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Academy of Art University
BFA in advertising
2010
Skills
- art direction
- creative direction
- graphic design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- web design
Keith Davis YoungPro
Austin,TX • $150 (USD) per hour
About Keith Davis Young
Independent artist and designer. Happily residing in Austin,Tx 🌵
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- design
- illustration
- lettering
- packaging
- typography