Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Alexandria, Egypt for Hire

Salma

Alexandria, Egypt

About Salma

Passionate About Art, 2D Animator

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • drawing
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Salma Abdullah

Alexandria, Egypt

About Salma Abdullah

Motion Graphics Designer

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • FineArts/Alexandria University

    Bachelor

    2018

Skills

  • 3dsmax
  • adobe illustrator
  • after effects animation
  • drawing and painting
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Kareem Magdi

Alexandria, Egypt

About Kareem Magdi

Freelance Art Director specializing in building meaningful brands & telling their stories through timeless visuals & illustrations.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • visual identity design
A'laa Ibrahim

Alexandria, Egypt $10 (USD) per hour

About A'laa Ibrahim

UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • bootstrap
  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • ui ux design
  • visual identity design
  • web design
