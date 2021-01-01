Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Alexandria, Egypt for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Alexandria, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Salma
Alexandria, Egypt
About Salma
Passionate About Art, 2D Animator
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- drawing
- illustration
- motion graphics
Salma Abdullah
Alexandria, Egypt
About Salma Abdullah
Motion Graphics Designer
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
FineArts/Alexandria University
Bachelor
2018
Skills
- 3dsmax
- adobe illustrator
- after effects animation
- drawing and painting
- illustration
- motion graphics
Kareem Magdi
Alexandria, Egypt
About Kareem Magdi
Freelance Art Director specializing in building meaningful brands & telling their stories through timeless visuals & illustrations.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- visual identity design
A'laa Ibrahim
Alexandria, Egypt • $10 (USD) per hour
About A'laa Ibrahim
UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- bootstrap
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- ui ux design
- visual identity design
- web design