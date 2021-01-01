Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Adelaide, Australia for Hire

Adam Monster

Adam Monster

Adelaide, Australia $75 (USD) per hour

About Adam Monster

Creative Director @ Adam Monster Brand

Work History

  • Founder @ Adam Monster

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Victoria University

    Bachelor of Arts

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • art direction
  • brand extension
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • lettering
  • typography
Cam Gomersall

Cam Gomersall

Adelaide, Australia $60 (USD) per hour

About Cam Gomersall

Greetings, I'm Cam, a multi-disciplined designer from Australia and I specialise in branding & identity work. Thanks for checking out my profile. Let's chat!

Work History

  • Owner/Freelance Designer @ Cjgoms Design

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • The University of Adelaide

    Bachelor of Media - Graphic Design Major

    2016

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • branding and logo design
  • illustration
  • photography
  • social media marketing
  • ui
  • videography
Brydon Whitburn

Brydon Whitburn

Adelaide, Australia

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
Igor Bubel

Igor Bubel

Pro

Adelaide, Australia $45 (USD) per hour

About Igor Bubel

UI/UX Product Designer.

Work History

  • Art Director & Product Designer @ 3DSellers

    2015 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
