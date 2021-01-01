Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in Abuja, Nigeria for Hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in Abuja, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Apollo-Pro
Abuja, Nigeria • $5 (USD) per hour
About Apollo-
Hey there! My name is Temiloluwa Ojo, I'm a self taught logo designer and illustrator based in Nigeria.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo design
- minimalism
lasisi sodiq
Abuja, Nigeria • $25 (USD) per hour
About lasisi sodiq
Product and Visual Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Umbron
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- character illustration
- product design
- user experience (ux)
Musa Farouk
Abuja, Nigeria. • $10 (USD) per hour
About Musa Farouk
Product Designer
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ BuyPower Inc(YC17)
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Igbinedion University
Bachelor's
2017
Skills
- experience
- icon
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- uidesign
- ux
- web design
Saleem Salahudeen
Abuja
About Saleem Salahudeen
graphic designer , user interface enthusiast
create uniquely whatever can be imagined.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- logo
- logo and branding
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- videography