Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in İstanbul, Turkey for hire

About Murat Kalkavan

My name is Murat Kalkavan. Freelance illustrator based Istanbul, available for commission. Graduate of the Fine Arts Academy of Marmara University. I enjoy creating funny and humorous character designs & stickers, and game visuals of all kinds.

I try to emphasize the comical elements in my illustrations because I think humor has a strong, positive effect for the brands.

I have worked with various advertising agencies, such as Grey, Medina Turgul - DDB, Tribal Worldwide, Saatchi, Publicis, Alice BBDO, Leo Burnett, TBWA, cSection, Concept, 4129Grey and Rafineri.

I also provided visuals for a number of video game projects.

Clients Include

Huawei, Apple, Snapchat, Oppo, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Nike, Pepsi, KFC, Siemens, Volkswagen, Adidas, Fiat, Nutella ...