Freelance Motion Graphics Designers in İstanbul, Turkey for hire
Find the world’s best motion graphics designers in İstanbul, Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Furkan SöylerPro
Istanbul
About Furkan Söyler
Hi!
I'm Furkan, illustration and animation artist based in Istanbul.
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- animation
- character design
- digital art
- icon
- illustration
- vector
Kemal Sanli
Istanbul • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- motion graphics
- packaging
- print design
Turgay MutlayPro
İstanbul • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer & illustrator @ Freelance
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- communication designer
- editorial design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- poster design
- ui
- visual design
Murat KalkavanPro
istanbul • $70 (USD) per hour
About Murat Kalkavan
My name is Murat Kalkavan. Freelance illustrator based Istanbul, available for commission. Graduate of the Fine Arts Academy of Marmara University. I enjoy creating funny and humorous character designs & stickers, and game visuals of all kinds.
I try to emphasize the comical elements in my illustrations because I think humor has a strong, positive effect for the brands.
I have worked with various advertising agencies, such as Grey, Medina Turgul - DDB, Tribal Worldwide, Saatchi, Publicis, Alice BBDO, Leo Burnett, TBWA, cSection, Concept, 4129Grey and Rafineri.
I also provided visuals for a number of video game projects.
Clients Include
Huawei, Apple, Snapchat, Oppo, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Nike, Pepsi, KFC, Siemens, Volkswagen, Adidas, Fiat, Nutella ...
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Marmara University
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.)
2008
Skills
- advertising illustration
- character design
- digital art
- digital stickers
- game artist
- icon illustration
- illustration
- web illustration