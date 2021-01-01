Freelance Mobile Designers in Volgograd, Russia for Hire

Natalie Chukhareva

Russia, Volgograd $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX @ Innova

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icon
  • iilustrations
  • infography
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • photo manipulation
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
nonelvin

Volgograd $10 (USD) per hour

About nonelvin

Logo/3D/UI

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logodesigner
  • uidesign
  • web design
The Blocks

Russia, Volgograd

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • sound design
Stas Kokin

Volgograd, Russia $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art Director @ creativebrands.ru mysuperproject.com

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3dillustration
  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
