Freelance Mobile Designers in Vancouver, BC for hire

Stanislav Kryshtal

Stanislav Kryshtal

Vancouver, Canada $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile apps design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Brook Wells

Brook Wells

Vancouver, Canada $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
Caleb

Caleb

Vancouver, Canada $85 (USD) per hour

About Caleb

Product Designer at Alphaio, previously at Metalab. Available for contract work.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Alphaio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • dashboard
  • data analytics
  • front-end development
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • visualization
  • web design
  • wireframe
Konstantin Sokhan

Konstantin Sokhan

Vancouver, Canada $200 (USD) per hour

About Konstantin Sokhan

Design @ Frame.io. Previously design director at MetaLab. Ex-Torontonian. Full stack Dev. Created stockwallet.io. Lover of climbing and the great outdoors.

Work History

  • Design Director @ MetaLab

    2015 - 2021

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design
  • development
  • ios design
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
