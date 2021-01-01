Freelance Mobile Designers in Valencia, Spain for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Valencia, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Kevin van der Wijst

Kevin van der Wijst

Valencia

About Kevin van der Wijst

Digital Designer · Co-founder Gusta
· www.gusta.studio

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • apps
  • design
  • design systems
  • digital design
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website design
  • websites
  • writing
Enisaurus

Enisaurus

Valencia, Spain $80 (USD) per hour

About Enisaurus

Illustration works for clients like BMW, The Washington Post, Pepsi and Dropbox. Represented by Closer&Closer (US).

Work History

  • Editorial Illustrations @ XQ Super School Board

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • advertising illustration
  • character design
  • commercial illustration
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • magazines
  • motion graphics
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
Squid&Pig

Squid&Pig

Valencia, Spain

About Squid&Pig

Kawaii Ilustrators. Did you know that there is a pig who can fly and a squid that jumps out of the sea?

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • advertising illustration
  • animation
  • character design
  • commercial illustration
  • game design
  • gif
  • icon
  • illustration
  • kawaii
  • mascot
  • stickers
Jorge Andújar Guerrero

Jorge Andújar Guerrero

Valencia, Spain $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Jorge Andújar Guerrero

Senior Visual Designer. Make it simple.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • game design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
