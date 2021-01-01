Freelance Mobile Designers in Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Den Klenkov

Den Klenkov

Kiev, Ukraine $80 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Vladimir Gruev

Vladimir Gruev

Odessa, Ukraine

About Vladimir Gruev

I am passionate about creating products with a strong visual identity. It helps digital brands move to the next level and increase user engagement — https://gruev.space/

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • atomic design
  • branding
  • design systems
  • digital identity
  • fintech
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • marketing website
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui ux
  • ux strategy
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Alexander Plyuto 🎲

Alexander Plyuto 🎲

Odessa, Ukraine

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app animation
  • app design
  • app ui
  • app ux
  • art direction
  • atomic design
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • edtech
  • fintech
  • healthcare
  • ios application design
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • web applications
  • web apps
Halo UI/UX

Halo UI/UX

Ukraine $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Product Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • UX Design
  • branding
  • design
  • development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • startups
  • ui
  • ui desing
  • ux
  • ux strategy
  • web design
