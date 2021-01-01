Freelance Mobile Designers in Tulsa, OK for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Tulsa, OK on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

David Svezhintsev ◒

David Svezhintsev ◒

Owasso, OK $250 (USD) per hour

About David Svezhintsev ◒

Product Designer at @unfold.
Building Webflow websites, and kinda really good at it. Weewoo.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Unfold

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • front-end design
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • product management
  • project management
  • ux
  • web design
J.D. Reeves

J.D. Reeves

Tulsa, Oklahoma $100 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art Director @ ghost

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Oklahoma

    M.F.A.

    2017

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • icon
  • logo
  • poster design
  • textures
  • typography
Hayden Walker

Hayden Walker

Tulsa, Ok

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Matt Chinworth

Matt Chinworth

Tulsa $90 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Oral Roberts University

    Art Education

    2005

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • conceptual illustration
  • drawing
  • editorial design
  • editorial illustration
  • illustration
  • painting
