Freelance Mobile Designers in Tehrān, Iran for hire

Tannaz Sadeghi
Tehran, Iran • $30 (USD) per hour
About Tannaz Sadeghi
Product Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Snapp!
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
Central Tehran Branch
Bachelor's Degree, Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Masumeh Masumie
Tehran, Iran
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- mobile design
- user interface (ui)
- web design
reyhane alaei
tehran
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- motiondesign
- ui desing
Hossein Majidinejad
Tehran,Iran • $20 (USD) per hour
About Hossein Majidinejad
I’m a self-taught UI/UX designer with almost 4 years of experience. If you are looking for a “UX unicorn” who knows not only where to put the submit button but exactly what it should look like, I’m the best choice!
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- appdesign
- flat design
- ios application design
- material design
- minimalism
- product design
- ui
- usability testing
- user flows
- user journey
- user research
- ux
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping