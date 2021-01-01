Freelance Mobile Designers in Tehrān, Iran for hire

Tannaz Sadeghi

Tehran, Iran $30 (USD) per hour

Product Designer

  • Product Designer @ Snapp!

    2019 – Present

  • Illustration

  • Central Tehran Branch

    Bachelor's Degree, Graphic Design

    2017

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Masumeh Masumie

Tehran, Iran

  • Mobile Design

  • mobile design
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
reyhane alaei

tehran

  • Illustration

  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration
  • motiondesign
  • ui desing
Hossein Majidinejad

Tehran,Iran $20 (USD) per hour

About Hossein Majidinejad

I’m a self-taught UI/UX designer with almost 4 years of experience. If you are looking for a “UX unicorn” who knows not only where to put the submit button but exactly what it should look like, I’m the best choice!

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

  • appdesign
  • flat design
  • ios application design
  • material design
  • minimalism
  • product design
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • user flows
  • user journey
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
