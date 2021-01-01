Freelance Mobile Designers in Tanzania for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Tanzania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Kishan Patel

Dar es salaam , Tanzania

About Kishan Patel

Hi, I'm a graphic & motion designer.
I love minimalism with effective solutions.

Work History

  • UI designer @ Terralogic India

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • branding
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
Elsa

Pro

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania $27 (USD) per hour

About Elsa

As a creative with experience in art direction, graphic design, user interface design and 3D design, I find myself eager to continue to further my skills and knowledge in this growing industry. I'm always open to connecting with like-minded individuals to discuss work opportunities or industry trends.

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Joey Group

    2021 - 2021

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Humber College

    User Experience Design

    2021

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • css
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • html5
  • invision studio
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • webflow
Edward Richard Manu

Tanzania $100 (USD) per hour

About Edward Richard Manu

Freelance Logo and Brand Identity

Edward Richard Manu is a passionate Logo and Brand identity designer whose work has been described as having“a clean, corporate profession with simplicity. Simplicity being a focus in any work, as well as impacting the society through tech abilities.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • Logo Design
  • branding identity
  • social media graphics
klvn conrad

Dar es salaam, Tanzania $15 (USD) per hour

About klvn conrad

Passionate Ui/Ux Designer and Front-End Developer

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ K-Net Cafe

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • dashboard
  • graphic design
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • software design
  • ui desgin
  • web design
