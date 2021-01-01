Freelance Mobile Designers in Stockholm, Sweden for hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Stockholm, Sweden on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Max RudbergPro
Stockholm, Sweden • $70 (USD) per hour
About Max Rudberg
UI/UX/Product Designer. From the initial shaping of an idea, to building out UI mockups and prototypes, and creating components & assets. I’m your guy.
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer & Co-founder @ Filibaba
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Nacka Mediagymnasiet
Graphic Design, Web Design, Photography, 3D Animation
2003
Skills
- 3d graphics
- android app design
- animation
- branding
- icon
- ios application design
- maxon cinema 4d
- principle for mac
- prototype
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- ux
Marcus GellermarkPro
Stockholm, Sweden • $90 (USD) per hour
About Marcus Gellermark
Designer by heart, product developer by experience and LEGO nerd since birth.
Co-founder of Bowtie
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- android design
- freelancer
- icon
- ios design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Fabrizio Morra
Stockholm, Sweden
About Fabrizio Morra
Award winning troublemaker
Art Director @snask
Available for freelance work
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- I
- can
- do
- everything
- want
- you
Monika Pola
Stockholm, Sweden • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Series Eight
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Arts in Poznan
Bachelor of Arts
2014
Skills
- figma
- illustration
- procreate
- sketch
- ui desing
- web design