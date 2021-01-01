Freelance Mobile Designers in Stockholm, Sweden for hire

Max Rudberg

Stockholm, Sweden $70 (USD) per hour

About Max Rudberg

UI/UX/Product Designer. From the initial shaping of an idea, to building out UI mockups and prototypes, and creating components & assets. I’m your guy.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer & Co-founder @ Filibaba

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Nacka Mediagymnasiet

    Graphic Design, Web Design, Photography, 3D Animation

    2003

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • android app design
  • animation
  • branding
  • icon
  • ios application design
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • principle for mac
  • prototype
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
Marcus Gellermark

Stockholm, Sweden $90 (USD) per hour

About Marcus Gellermark

Designer by heart, product developer by experience and LEGO nerd since birth.

Co-founder of Bowtie

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • android design
  • freelancer
  • icon
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Fabrizio Morra

Stockholm, Sweden

About Fabrizio Morra

Award winning troublemaker
Art Director @snask
Available for freelance work

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • I
  • can
  • do
  • everything
  • want
  • you
Monika Pola

Stockholm, Sweden $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Series Eight

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Arts in Poznan

    Bachelor of Arts

    2014

Skills

  • figma
  • illustration
  • procreate
  • sketch
  • ui desing
  • web design
