Freelance Mobile Designers in Singapore for Hire

Yegor Trukhin

Singapore $70 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • enterprise
  • finance ui
  • game ui
  • material design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Bady

Singapore $50 (USD) per hour

About Bady

Hello, I’m Bady. I’m an Indonesian living in Singapore, where I’m a product design lead in DBS Bank Singapore. For the past six years, I’ve spent my time making banking products more human. Prior to that, I designed interfaces for startups and individual businesses in various industry from travel, medical to B2B for more than 5 years.

I'm a self-thought designer and always curious with different spectrum of design from user experience, interface design, motion design, and 3D design. Sometimes I share my side project in dribbble & my thoughts on twitter Taking pictures used to be a big part of my life, but now I only do it occasionally and shared some of it for free in Unsplash

Work History

  • Product Design Lead @ DBS Bank

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Mobile Design
  • interaction design
  • motion design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Blue

Singapore $15 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustrations
  • ui
Disky Chairiandy

Singapore $25 (USD) per hour

About Disky Chairiandy

User Experience Designer with 9+ years experience working across technology company, from telco to unicorn to consultancy. Focus on solving problem with user centred design principles.

Work History

  • Product Design Consultant @ Electric8

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Education

  • Gunadarma

    Computet Science

    2010

Skills

  • illustration
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
