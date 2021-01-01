Freelance Mobile Designers in Santa Monica, CA for Hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Santa Monica, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rovane DursoPro
Los Angeles, CA • $150 (USD) per hour
About Rovane Durso
Los Angeles based designer.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Durso Design
1998 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Pasadena Art Center
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphics
1996
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- ios design
- iphone design
- ui
- ux
- web design
RD UX/UIPro
Los Angeles, California • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Team Lead @ Rondesignlab
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- cargo
- clinic
- crm
- delivery
- ehr
- emr
- healthcare
- logistic
- medical
- medicine
- mobile
- phr
- shippment
Justin GreenePro
Los Angeles, CA • $90 (USD) per hour
About Justin Greene
Designer of things.
Work History
-
Sr Designer @ Ueno
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Collins College
AA Visual Communication
2002
Skills
- 3d graphics
- branding and logo design
- illustration
- interaction design
- ios ui
- lettering
- product design
- protoyping
- typography
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Yaroslav ZubkoPro
Los Angeles, CA
About Yaroslav Zubko
Founder at Fluently & ZubkoStudio
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- animation
- brand
- branding
- branding identity
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design