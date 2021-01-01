Freelance Mobile Designers in Santa Monica, CA for Hire

Rovane Durso

Los Angeles, CA $150 (USD) per hour

About Rovane Durso

Los Angeles based designer.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Durso Design

    1998 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Pasadena Art Center

    Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphics

    1996

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ios design
  • iphone design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
RD UX/UI

Los Angeles, California $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Team Lead @ Rondesignlab

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • cargo
  • clinic
  • crm
  • delivery
  • ehr
  • emr
  • healthcare
  • logistic
  • medical
  • medicine
  • mobile
  • phr
  • shippment
Justin Greene

Los Angeles, CA $90 (USD) per hour

About Justin Greene

Designer of things.

Work History

  • Sr Designer @ Ueno

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Collins College

    AA Visual Communication

    2002

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding and logo design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios ui
  • lettering
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • typography
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Yaroslav Zubko

Los Angeles, CA

About Yaroslav Zubko

Founder at Fluently & ZubkoStudio

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • animation
  • brand
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
