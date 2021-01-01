Freelance Mobile Designers in San Jose, CA for Hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in San Jose, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Roman KamushkenPro
Sapphire St., Redwood City, CA 94062, USA
Specialties
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- andriod
- design systems
- entrepreneurship
- figma
- ios application design
- material design
- product design
- protoyping
- react
- reactjs
- web design
Slava KornilovPro
San Francisco • $100 (USD) per hour
About Slava Kornilov
Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.
Work History
Creative director @ Geex Arts
2016 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- ios design
- mobile
- news
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Tony DeAngeloPro
San Jose, Ca
About Tony DeAngelo
Product Design lead @netflix. Formerly Senior Art Director at SurveyMonkey and Senior designer at Yahoo.
Specialties
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- design systems
- digital marketing
- google analytics
- growth design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- prototype
- sketch
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
- webflow readymag
UI8Agency
San Francisco, CA • $225 (USD) per hour
Specialties
- Animation
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design