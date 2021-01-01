Freelance Mobile Designers in Salvador, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Salvador, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Daniel Rocha

Daniel Rocha

Salvador, Brazil

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • flow structure
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • mobile apps design
  • mobile interface
  • prototype
  • software design
  • ui
  • user research
  • web design
Luis Fernando Lima

Luis Fernando Lima

Salvador, Brazil $45 (USD) per hour

About Luis Fernando Lima

Senior Product Designer. Designing and helping to create a delightful Design System for Jusbrasil.

Work History

  • Product Designer & DesignOps @ Jusbrasil

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • UNIFACS

    Bachelor

    2019

Skills

  • branding
  • design thinking
  • human centered design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • strategy
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
Lucas Silva

Lucas Silva

Salvador, Brazil

About Lucas Silva

Hello, I'm UI/UX designer with
1+ years XP. Open for new friends,
colleagues and opportunities

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Mobile Farm

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • invision studio
  • sketch
  • ui desgin
  • uxdesign
Vinicius Rodrigues

Vinicius Rodrigues

Salvador, Bahia. $20 (USD) per hour

About Vinicius Rodrigues

UI Designer at Raia Drogasil

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Raia Drogasil

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • udemy

    UI designer com foco em UX

    2019

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • communication
  • figma
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • usability testing
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux
  • wireframe
  • zeplin
