Freelance Mobile Designers in Salt Lake City, UT for Hire

Eric Hoffman

Eric Hoffman

Salt Lake City, Utah $165 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Mobile UX/UI Designer @ Zendesk

    2011 - 2013

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • ios design
  • iphone
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Quintin Lodge

Quintin Lodge

Salt Lake City, UT $125 (USD) per hour

About Quintin Lodge

Designer & Founder of @non-linear. Formerly @RALLY, @Hugeinc, @SquareCapital, @Springinc +more. Past clients include Nike, Google, Visa, Spotify, Samsung, JetBlue + more.

Say hello 👋

hello at non-linear dot design

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Nainoa Shizuru

Nainoa Shizuru

Salt Lake City, Utah

About Nainoa Shizuru

Saved by Grace. Designer @Rally. Inspired by the great outdoors 🌲

Work History

  • Designer @ Rally Interactive

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • design
  • interactive
Reform Collective

Reform Collective

Salt Lake City, Utah $165 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Leadership
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
