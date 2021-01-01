Freelance Mobile Designers in São Paulo, Brazil for hire

Raphael Lopes

Raphael Lopes

São Paulo, Brasil $40 (USD) per hour

About Raphael Lopes

Designer & UI Artist, designing interfaces for games at Wildlife Studios.

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Wildlife Studios

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • game design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interface
  • mobile
  • ui
Lucas Fields

Lucas Fields

São Paulo, Brazil

About Lucas Fields

Logo designer with a minimalist approach

Work History

  • Brand Identity Specialist @ Fields

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • typography
Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

São Paulo, Brazil $25 (USD) per hour

About Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt is an award-winning Logo Designer and Illustrator with 10+ years of experience designing identities for clients around the globe.

The 30 Years old Brazilian Artist created over 1,000 innovative logos for hundreds of clients and received features and claims of prominent Design publications, community and media in the past years.

His works also cover Custom Typography Design, Animation and Language Experiments, such as Visual Poetry and Glitch Art.

Breno also performed Workshops, Lectures and Talks on Visual Identity Creation, Glitch & Creative Process, and Contemporary Languages on several Brazilian Educational Institutions and Design Events.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • data visualization
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typeface
  • typography
Paulo Tirabassi

Paulo Tirabassi

São Paulo

About Paulo Tirabassi

Hi! I’m Paulo, from Brazil. I work with UI, illustration, graphic design and motion graphics, I’m passionate about the emotions our work can capture

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photography
