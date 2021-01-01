Freelance Mobile Designers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Daniel Snows

Daniel Snows

Pro

Rio de Janeiro - Brazil $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Daniel Snows

Hey, I think most of you already know me from Instagram, or Facebook, or Youtube but for those who don't know me.

My name is Daniel, I'm a 32-year-old Ui Designer & I also like to play Video games 🕹

In my free time, I like to Create some UI design stuffs.

Also, I have a lot of knowledge in CSS3, but I don't work as a front end by choice.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Dotcom Design

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • css3
  • figma
  • html
  • invision studio
  • principle app
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • userinterface
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Lebassis

Lebassis

Brazil, Rio de Janeiro

Message

About Lebassis

Leandro Assis - Letterer, art director and designer 🎈

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • lettering
  • logo
  • type design
  • typography
Message
Paula Cruz

Paula Cruz

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Designer @ Relâmpago

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • PUC-Rio

    Master

    2020

Skills

  • brand illustration
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • type
  • typography
  • vector graphics
Message
Bruno O. Barros

Bruno O. Barros

Pro

Rio de Janeiro $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About Bruno O. Barros

Having worked remotely for a variety of tech companies for the past 10 years, I've developed experience on multiple aspects of people-centered UI and UX design.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Bus.com

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • PUC-Rio

    Master

    2009

Skills

  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message