Freelance Mobile Designers in Rennes, France for Hire

Maxine
Rennes, France
About Maxine
maxine.design | UI Designer d'interfaces web et mobiles @mobizel
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Mobizel
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Daphné Barghon 🖌
Rennes, France
About Daphné Barghon 🖌
Hi !
Visual identity & UI/UX designer.
I work using vector digital tools.
Also teacher in graphic design 🎨
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- flyer design
- infographic design
- logo and branding
- ui
- uiux
Océane Bonnet
Rennes, France
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- creative strategy
- creative thinking
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)
- uxdesign
- web design
- web marketing
- website
Léandre Félicien
Rennes, France
About Léandre Félicien
Hi!
I'm a french freelance motion designer and animator.
7+ years experienced on animated communication videos.
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d
- 2d animation
- 3d graphics
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- cartoon
- design
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- video animation
- videography