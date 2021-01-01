Hire freelance mobile designers in Recife

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 67 freelance mobile designers in Recife available for hire

  • Mário Barbosa

    Mário Barbosa

    Recife, Brazil

    Moovi - Bottom Navigation sketchapp flow user news movie home uiux design ui mobile app mobile ui bottom navigation navigation menu navigation bottom nav
    Moovi - Movies database [Dark UI / Light UI] sketchapp sketch list view grid search bar bottom nav uidesign uiux ui app mobile films movie app movie
    Branding - Fashion Store (Desktop) design uiux interaction clothes prada vans gucci store fashion brand fashion app fashion shopping market monochrome website desktop app dark ui scroll protopie sketchapp
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Amanda Gomes

    Amanda Gomes

    Recife, PE. Brazil

    Daily UI 01 — Sign Up dailyui001 colorful challenge daily ui dailyui flat app design ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Mari - Marte Design Studio

    Mari - Marte Design Studio

    Recife, Brazil

    Be Planner - Visual Identity planners planner product design flat logotype illustration design minimal branding visual identity logo logo design brand design
    Be Planner - Visual Identity planner planners logotype illustration design minimal branding visual identity logo design logo brand design
    Be Planner - Visual Identity logotype stationery design planners planner product design flat minimal branding visual identity logo logo design brand design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Felippe Cavalcanti

    Felippe Cavalcanti

    Recife, Brazil

    Box design for Shagbuilt co. lettering details ornaments stamp label packaging victorian box design
    Thc Capsules label on a new packaging capsules cannabis cbd extension colors grid layout vintage design label project packaging
    E-book project Cover handmade education layout project ebook typography grid colors text effect mockup control time ornaments lettering design cover book
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Clarissa Pessoa

    Clarissa Pessoa

    Recife

    Monitoring system uiux webdesign backoffice
    Monitoring system backoffice webdesign uiux
    dashboard
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Igor Cavalcanti

    Igor Cavalcanti

    Pernambuco, Brazil

    Unik Store fashion clothes store brand identity branding logotype brand logo
    Unik Store branding logotype store clothing brand logo
    Mexilica children store clothing tangerine brand branding brand identity logodesign logotype logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Anderson Acioli

    Anderson Acioli

    Recife, Brazil

    005 APP Icon #DailyUI ios icon app design app logo brand identity web uxdesign ux ui uidesign dailyui design graphicdesign
    004 Calculator #DailyUI daily ui graphic design calculator web uxdesign ux dailyui uidesign ui graphicdesign design
    003 Landing Page #DailyUI tvshow daily ui dance vogue landingpagedesign hbo legendary uxdesign web landingpage uidesign ux dailyui ui brand identity branding design graphicdesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Michelangelo Lins

    Michelangelo Lins

    Recife, Brazil

    Wiggle - Brand church logo illustration design branding logo
    Leaddata - EAD Landing page website design branding web ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Edmiel Leandro

    Edmiel Leandro

    Recife, Brazil

    Bom Negócio (Good Deal) checkout page form design webapp web ux design ui design typography minimal clean followers dribbble consultation checkout responsive form business ux ui indigo webdesign
    Petekos Baby Store branding cute cute animal colorful store baby kids zebra illustration green blue circle brand logo
    City hotels navy blue sleep night design concept brand logo building hotel hotels city
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • carlos tomaz

    carlos tomaz

    Recife, Brazil

    Logotipo Erick Eloi logotype exitodesign carlostomaz icon art brand logo brand identity branding design
    Logo for Brasil Odonto identitydesign project odontology odonto logotype logo design logo icon brazil brasil branding brand identity brand
    Argos | Redesign minimalist simple moviment brand identity design branding design branding logotype brand redesign wind winter air conditioning air refrigerator cold
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Diego de Luna

    Diego de Luna

    Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil

    Truechange pt2 branding logo motiongraphics animation motion
    Truechange pt1 branding logo motiongraphics animation motion
    Governo Municipal Sirinhaém logo motiongraphics animation color design motion
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.