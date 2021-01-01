Freelance Mobile Designers in Rājkot, India for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Rājkot, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Mythics Design

Rajkot,India $20 (USD) per hour

About Mythics Design

We design things that just might shatter the core of the Earth because of how amazing they are.

We mostly working on UI/UX, ICON and Illustration.

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Mythics Design

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • block chain
  • company branding
  • crypto
  • icon
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Abhijeet Rupareliya

Rajkot $10 (USD) per hour

About Abhijeet Rupareliya

UX/UI Designer & Head of Web Development @9Brainz | UX/UI Design | Graphic Design | Logo Design | Branding

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ 9Brainz

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Dr. Subhash Technical Campus

    Bachelor in Computer Engineering

    2016

Skills

  • branding
  • front-end development
  • logo design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Ravi Sakhiya

Rajkot , India $6 (USD) per hour

About Ravi Sakhiya

Web & UI / UX Designer,
Themeforest Product Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • bootstrap
  • bootstrap4
  • css
  • gulp
  • html
  • javascript
  • jquery ui
  • scss
Rohit Chauhan

Rajkot,Gujarat,India $15 (USD) per hour

About Rohit Chauhan

We create work we love, and we believe in what we do.

Work History

  • Designer @ Knight Developers

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • photography
  • uidesign
  • web design
