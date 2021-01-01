Freelance Mobile Designers in Pretoria, South Africa for Hire

Pamela Duursema

Pro

Pretoria, South Africa $19 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Momentum Life

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Vega School of Brand Leadership

    BA Creative Communications

    2016

Skills

  • App Design
  • UI Design
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • web design
  • web ui
Jackie Zhang

Pretoria $30 (USD) per hour

About Jackie Zhang

Designer at Dot Slash
http://dotslash.digital/
|
Illustrator at home
127.0.0.1

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ Dot Slash

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ndumiso Nyoni

Johannesburg, South Africa $35 (USD) per hour

About Ndumiso Nyoni

Motion Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Film Enthusiast

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • character design
  • digital compositiing
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • vector graphics
Pierre Leeflang

Johannesburg, South Africa $50 (USD) per hour

About Pierre Leeflang

UX | UI Designer. A lover of coffee, adventures and user interfaces.

Work History

  • Senior UX Engineer @ Entelect

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Open Window

    BA Visual Communication

    2012

Skills

  • interaction design
  • micro interactions
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
