Freelance Mobile Designers in Phoenix, AZ for Hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Phoenix, AZ on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Cory AndresPro
Phoenix, AZ • $75 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead UU/UX @ Blacksmith Agency
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Saint Cloud State University
Bachelors Degree
2015
Skills
- art direction
- creativity
- design process
- design thinking
- prototype
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- ux audit
- ux strategy
- visual design
- web design
- webdesigning
- wireframe
Scott Biersack
Phoenix, Arizona • $100 (USD) per hour
About Scott Biersack
Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer.
Work History
-
Full-time Freelance Lettering Artist, Graphic & Type Designer. @ youbringfire
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Arizona State University
Bachelor's Degree, Visual Communications
2015
Skills
- design
- illustration
- lettering
- type design
- typography
Mark JohnstonPro
Phoenix, AZ • $75 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- freelancing
- graphic design
- illustration
DesignJoyPro
Phoenix AZ
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app design
- interface design
- product design
- ui
- user experience
- ux
- webflow