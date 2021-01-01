Freelance Mobile Designers in Philadelphia, PA for Hire
Mike SmithPro
Philadelphia • $125 (USD) per hour
About Mike Smith
Designer at Smith & Diction
Work History
-
Art Director @ Smith & Diction
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- editorial design
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Ryan JohnsonPro
Philadelphia, PA • $100 (USD) per hour
About Ryan Johnson
Multi-disciplinary designer and front-end developer
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Craft
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Rutgers University
BFA Graphic Design
2008
Skills
- css
- development
- front-end development
- html
- javascript
- mobile
- print design
- product design
- prototype
- react
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Greg ChristmanPro
Philadelphia • $150 (USD) per hour
About Greg Christman
I draw pictures all day and somehow I get paid for it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- design
- editorial design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- restaurant branding
- spot illustration
James OlsteinPro
Philadelphia • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Owner @ James Olstein illustration
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand art
- cover illustration
- design
- editorial design
- environmental
- illustration
- magazine
- spot illustration