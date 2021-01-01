Freelance Mobile Designers in Philadelphia, PA for Hire

Mike Smith

Philadelphia $125 (USD) per hour

About Mike Smith

Designer at Smith & Diction

Work History

  • Art Director @ Smith & Diction

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Ryan Johnson

Philadelphia, PA $100 (USD) per hour

About Ryan Johnson

Multi-disciplinary designer and front-end developer

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Craft

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Rutgers University

    BFA Graphic Design

    2008

Skills

  • css
  • development
  • front-end development
  • html
  • javascript
  • mobile
  • print design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • react
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Greg Christman

Philadelphia $150 (USD) per hour

About Greg Christman

I draw pictures all day and somehow I get paid for it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • restaurant branding
  • spot illustration
James Olstein

Philadelphia $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Owner @ James Olstein illustration

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand art
  • cover illustration
  • design
  • editorial design
  • environmental
  • illustration
  • magazine
  • spot illustration
