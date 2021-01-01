Freelance Mobile Designers in Paris, France for hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Paris, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Emmanuel Julliot

Pro

Paris $100 (USD) per hour

About Emmanuel Julliot

Freelance Product Designer. Clients include Meetup, Luko, Shine, Spendesk, WeWork, Louis Vuitton, Évolt, Kard, Phoenix, Jumbo... Judge @cssdesignawards.

Work History

  • Freelance Designer @ Freelance

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • art direction
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Barthelemy Chalvet

Pro

Paris

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ AgenceMe

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Neoma Business School

    Bachelor

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Bruno. (Previously AgenceMe)

Agency

Paris

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Dongyi Liu

Pro

Paris

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • uiux designer illustrator
