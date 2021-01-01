Freelance Mobile Designers in Novi Sad, Serbia for Hire

Dejan Baric

Dejan Baric

Pro

Novi Sad, Serbia, Europe $39 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Novi Sad

    Bachelor's Degree, Engineer of Graphic & Design

    2011

Skills

  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • digital design
  • illustartion
  • illustrating
  • logo
  • ui
  • ui ux design
  • ux
  • web design
Danilo Tanic

Danilo Tanic

Pro

Novi Sad, Serbia

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • User Interface Design
  • branding
  • iOS design
  • iconography
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web apps
  • web design
Alex Krugli

Alex Krugli

Pro

Serbia, Novi Sad $25 (USD) per hour

About Alex Krugli

Alex Krugli is digital illustration artist from Minsk, Belarus currently working and living in Novi Sad, Serbia. His creative energy based on three main sources – travelings, magic stories and biodivercity of natural world. Alex prefer to work with bold geometric flat shapes and vivid colours as well as with line minimalist style. Which is perfectly suit to large array of clients across advertising, web design, mobile gaming and editorial.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d illustration
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character design
  • icon
  • product illustration
  • vector graphics
  • web illustration
Aleksandar Nikcevic

Aleksandar Nikcevic

Pro

Novi Sad , Serbia $45 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • design
  • figma
  • mobile design
  • photoshop
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user experience
  • user interface
  • ux
  • ux design
  • web
  • web design
