Freelance Mobile Designers in Nairobi, Kenya for Hire

David Ndirangu

Nairobi , Kenya

About David Ndirangu

Art Director, Animator & Designer.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
Isaac Muraya

Nairobi

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Deveint Ltd

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • illustration
  • painting
  • pattern design
Denis Mugambi

Nairobi, Kenya $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • android app development
  • graphic design
  • protoyping
  • ui ux designer
WebAppCode

Nairobi, Kenya $65 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UX/UI Developer @ fiverr

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • ux development
  • uxdesign
