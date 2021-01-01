Freelance Mobile Designers in Montevideo, Uruguay for Hire

Martín Corbo

Montevideo, Uruguay $35 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ I+D

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Brand Identity
  • brand creation
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • corporate brand identity
  • corporate id
  • graphic design
  • identity
  • identity and branding
  • identity systems
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • logotype
  • naming
  • visual identity design
Gerson Portillas

Montevideo, Uruguay $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Junior Designer @ Jam3

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design
  • ecommerce
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Gonza Moreira®

Montevideo, Uruguay

About Gonza Moreira®

Brand & UI Designer
-
hellohello++

Work History

  • Designer @ hellohello++

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • ORT

    Licenciature in Graphic Design

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • uidesign
  • web design
Martin Garrido

Montevideo, Uruguay $60 (USD) per hour

About Martin Garrido

31 years old, multi-disciplinary human, founder, passionate for design & gaming.

+12 years of experience designing pixels for various clients (Tony Robbins, Google, Facebook, Samsung, among others).

Recently left the agency world with @hellohelloteam (co-founder) to pursue new opportunities and engagements with creative products & people.

Work History

  • Former Owner @ hellohello

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Universidad ORT Uruguay

    Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Design (incomplete)

    2012

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
