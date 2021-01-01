Freelance Mobile Designers in Medan, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best mobile designers in Medan, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jez Design ⚡️
Medan, Indonesia • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer @ One Week Wonders
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universitas Gadjah Mada
Associate's
2017
Skills
- Mobile Design
- design thinking
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Fikri Fahrezy
Medan • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Semut Indonesia Jaya
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universitas Potensi Utama
S1
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
Matchavec
Medan, Indonesia • $14 (USD) per hour
About Matchavec
UI Design | Mobile | Web Design
Need Collaboration?
DM or contact me on instagram @matchavec
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- mobile interface
- website layout design