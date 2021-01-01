Freelance Mobile Designers in Manchester, United Kingdom for Hire
RosiePro
Leeds
About Rosie
Doing brand @metalab
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand
- communication
- web design
James OconnellPro
Manchester, UK
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- campaign
- creative direction
- design
- digital
- icon
- illustration
- typography
- ui
Jonny DelapPro
Manchester • $100 (USD) per hour
About Jonny Delap
Over a decade of experience creating visual identities, logos and giving clients the means to flourish through uncompromising design solutions.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- design
- logo
- logo deisgn
- visual identity design
Louis SavillePro
Leeds • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Impression
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- digital design
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design