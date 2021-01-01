Hire freelance mobile designers in Makassar

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 105 freelance mobile designers in Makassar available for hire

  • Rocket Four

    Makassar,Indonesia

    Online Course App covid19 school kids class zoom course education online figma illustration typography clean ux ui design dribbble product design
    Landing Page Food Cooking android app design ios app design web design minimal android app android website food food app product design illustration figma webdesign ios clean ux ui dribbble typography design
    Twitter Redesign challenge uplabs redesign twitter figma app ios clean dribbble ux ui product design design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Fadli Makmur

    Makassar, Indonesia

    Sports From Home with Miauuwww 😻 cat room living home sports art lineart dribbble shoot vector minimal illustration icon flat design
    Professional Graphic Designer - Life Meditation 🎨🧘‍♂️ meditation life designer graphic healthy art lineart dribbble shoot minimal vector illustration icon flat design
    Salad 🥗😋 vegetables egg healthy health salad food lineart dribbble shoot minimal vector illustration icon flat design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Muhammad Azwar Rachman

    Makassar, Indonesia

    Fastcourier App - Hero Header - P1 ux vector typography minimal ui web design website landing page illustration
    Company Profile Landing Page - Dark Theme ux company profile company corporate clean red black minimal typography app web landing page website ui
    Bullhorn Email Page flat landing page design minimal app typography website web ui illustration
    • Illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Fifnine

    Makassar, Indonesia

    Panthers Mascot Logo vector fifnine gaming animal logo branding visual identity logo design mascot esports sports logo
    Iron Black Rhino animal logo iron rhino tech logo mech sports logo mascot fifnine branding visual identity logo gaming esports
    Wolverines Concept forsale logogaming tournament sports logo aggressive logo animal logo branding visual identity illustration vector esports mascot logo fifnine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Achanchill

    Makassar, Indonesia

    ADOPET - Pet Adoption App Case Study case study mobile app uxdesign uidesign ui ux
    Custom Portrait Digital Drawing art drawing digital pencil custom portrait illustration
    Logo Try 'D Tjokro Taste business brand design branding vector food culinary illustration design logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rahmat Hamid

    Makassar, Indonesia

    Exploration - Ruangkelas Web Profil landingpage web design app ux ui
    Document Icon Outline illustrator web icon app icon design app ux ui
    Redesign Website KBN ux design icon ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kaktito.Std

    Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

    Bull Banteng vector designgraphic logo debut design mascot logo mascot esport
    Kingkong designgraphic illustration mascot logo design vector mascot logo esport
    Octopus illustration mascot logo designgraphic debut design vector mascot logo esport
    • Illustration
  • Remi Syahdeni

    Makassar, Indonesia

    Plant Care And Shop - Exploration #2 herosection hero website web plants gogreen green planting plant pandemic covid19 dailyui uidesign uidaily design ui
    Plant Care And Shop - Exploration #1 plants gogreen planting herosection plant uidesign dailyui uidaily design hero ui
    Maungaji Website Redesign graphic design branding pandemic dailyui covid19 uidesign uidaily ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Muhammad Salim

    Makassar, Indonesia

    Laundry Business Website - Washinc cleaning website front end development website website design cleaning company laundry web laundry website branding front end design design web design
    Wedding Invitation Business Website - Undangnikah website webdesign front-end development front end design website design wedding invitation wedding website web design
    Education Mobile Platform Web Design - Inedu web designer website design web design front end design front-end web development illustration school website education website branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Taufik Syam

    Makassar, Indonesia

    onde food type illustrator typography font
    sensitive flatdesign astronaut violin space illustration earth
    marsbrong astronaut rocket space planet mars illustrator flatdesign earth
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Agri Yanto

    Makassar, Indonesia

    Logo for award winning composer letter m geometric bold music logotype monogram branding brand logo composer wave sound
    Begone! inktrap experimental experiment design graphic design font typogaphy type design type
    Underfoot experimental experiment round blocky psychedelic graphic design type design design font typography typeface
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

