Freelance Mobile Designers in München, Germany for Hire

COBE

COBE

Agency

Munich, Germany

About COBE

The human is a beautiful, irrational mess. The computer a lifeless number-cruncher.
We make sure they get along. We're an international digital agency for UX/UI design and software development. Go-to guys for Adidas, BMW, Vodafone, Bosch & more.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Animation
  • Web Design
  • UX Design / Research
Nika Krivaia

Nika Krivaia

Munich, Germany $35 (USD) per hour

About Nika Krivaia

Hello, My name is Nika. I’m UI/UX designer at @BinaryVision

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Binary Vision

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • figma
  • flinto
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • user interface (ui)
Fabian Krotzer

Fabian Krotzer

München, Germany

About Fabian Krotzer

Hello! I'm Fabian Krotzer.

I'm a 22-year-old graphic designer from Munich (Germany) specialized in Logo & Brand Identity Design.

I would appreciate being a part of your next big project or advertising campaign.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Deutsche POP

    Diploma Media Designer

    2020

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • brochure design
  • business card design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • logo deisgn
  • logo desing
  • magazine layout
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • print design
  • web design
Marius Bauer

Marius Bauer

Pro

Munich, Germany $75 (USD) per hour

About Marius Bauer

Designer & Illustrator.
Experiences at AKQA, IDEO, Microsoft and further inspiring leaders. Previously Director Digital at Phoenix Design.

Work History

  • Director Digital @ Phoenix Design

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Skills

  • direction
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • system design
  • systems thinking
  • user interface (ui)
