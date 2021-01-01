Freelance Mobile Designers in Lucknow, India for Hire
Ayush Parashar
Lucknow, India • $15 (USD) per hour
About Ayush Parashar
An Engineer turned designer, helping startups build Product Visual design & brand presence ever since college. Be it a client side functionality or a customer facing app, I ace the game of product development, starting from user research, wireframing , design & user testing.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- front-end development
- ui
- ui ux designer
- ux
- visual design
Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)
Lucknow, India • $5 (USD) per hour
About Akshat Pandey (designXtasy)
I build User Centric Solutions for Product based Businesses.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
Aanchal Chaurasia
Lucknow, India
About Aanchal Chaurasia
UI/UX Designer | Front-End Web Developer | Fashion Enthusiast
Currently a B.tech. CSE student learning and growing each day :)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College
Bachelor of Technology
2020
Skills
- design process
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user experience strategy
- user flows
- user interface (ui)
- user research
Kaushtubh
Lucknow, India • $5 (USD) per hour
About Kaushtubh
If it's design, It's me!
Text me on Instagram
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic and web design
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- ui visual designer
- ui interface