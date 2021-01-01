Freelance Mobile Designers in Ljubljana, Slovenia for Hire

Miro / DrawingArt

Slovenia, Europe $70 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder & Lead Designer @ DrawingArt

    2002 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Informatics & Management

    BSc in Informatics

    2005

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • front-end development
  • html
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jaka

Ljubljana, Slovenija $18 (USD) per hour

About Jaka

Hey, firstly, welcome! Glad to have you here. I am a mobile and web product designer and developer with great knowledge of frontend technologies (CSS and JS).

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Mobile Design
  • branding
  • packaging
  • print design
  • product design
  • stationary design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Kamino

Ljubljana, Slovenia

About Kamino

We consider each app we craft, a work of art. Our core focus is in building premium mobile applications that offer users a seamless experience that just works.

Ferdi Jajai

Ferdi Jajai

Ljubljana $5 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Game artist @ Piksli.com

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d
  • 2d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • animation design
  • design
  • illustration
  • mation
  • mograph
  • motion graphics
  • web design
