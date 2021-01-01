Freelance Mobile Designers in Leeds, United Kingdom for Hire

Find the world’s best mobile designers in Leeds, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Rosie

Rosie

Pro

Leeds

About Rosie

Doing brand @metalab

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand
  • communication
  • web design
Louis Saville

Louis Saville

Pro

Leeds $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Impression

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Benn Raistrick

Benn Raistrick

Pro

Leeds $120 (USD) per hour

About Benn Raistrick

Founder/Creative Director at @gravita

Work History

  • Founder @ Gravita

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • digital design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • platform design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Phil Millward

Phil Millward

Leeds

About Phil Millward

Head of Design _____ @parallax Leeds

Jpanel Judge _____ CSS Design Awards

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Parallax

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • illustration
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • web design
