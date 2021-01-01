Freelance Mobile Designers in Kaunas, Lithuania for Hire

dleveryte

Kaunas, Lithuania

About dleveryte

Creativity comes from the perspective of things we tend to take for granted

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Code Academy

    Web Design (UI/UX) Course

    2019

Skills

  • responsive webdesign
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Laimonas Pozingis

Pro

Kaunas, Lithuania $25 (USD) per hour

About Laimonas Pozingis

UX/UI Design Lead
@Rimti

https://www.rimti.lt/

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Thermowave

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webflow
Marius

Kaunas, Lithuania $10 (USD) per hour

About Marius

UI designer at Telesoftas

Work History

  • UI designer @ Telesoftas

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • uiux
  • web design
Ignas Krakys

Kaunas, Lithuania

About Ignas Krakys

Hello, I am freelance illustrator based in Kaunas, Lithuania. As freelance illustrator I do work in video games, editorial illustrations and storyboards.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • childrens book illustration
  • game design
  • illustration
  • storyboarding
  • vector graphics
